Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 3.24 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Quadrise Fuels International has a one year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 4.28 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.62 million and a PE ratio of -6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.58.
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.