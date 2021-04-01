Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 3.24 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Quadrise Fuels International has a one year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 4.28 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.62 million and a PE ratio of -6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.58.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

