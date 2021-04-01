Quantstamp 1-Day Volume Tops $2.72 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 48.6% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $89.27 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00643659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.