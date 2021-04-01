Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $30.47 million and $145,364.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 45% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,255.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.25 or 0.03348625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.51 or 0.00343437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.26 or 0.00942126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.37 or 0.00422525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.57 or 0.00392489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00275636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024199 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,638,625 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

