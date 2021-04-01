Quark Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $396.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

