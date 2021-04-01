Quiztok (QTCON) Price Hits $0.12

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $79.69 million and approximately $112.20 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quiztok is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 672,273,522 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

