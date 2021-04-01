Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RKUNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rakuten in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of RKUNY opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.93. Rakuten has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rakuten will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

