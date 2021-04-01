Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RKUNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rakuten in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of RKUNY opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.93. Rakuten has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rakuten will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit