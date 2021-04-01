Raydium (RAY) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.95 or 0.00015030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $222.94 million and $6.68 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00324603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00088724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.00734946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00047722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,905,818 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

