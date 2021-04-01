Raymond James Analysts Give Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) a C$1.00 Price Target

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) has been given a C$1.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Leucrotta Exploration stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,925. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

