Raymond James Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $67.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE HZO opened at $49.36 on Monday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MarineMax by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MarineMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.