Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

