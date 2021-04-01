Raymond James Increases Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$2.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OBE opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$133.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$2.45.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

