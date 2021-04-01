Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of SPG traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,194. Spark Power Group has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.45 million and a PE ratio of 38.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.73.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

