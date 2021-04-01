Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of SPG traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,194. Spark Power Group has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.45 million and a PE ratio of 38.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.73.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

