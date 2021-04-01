Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.52 million.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Earnings History and Estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR)

