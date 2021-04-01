Redburn Partners Upgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to “Buy”

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

