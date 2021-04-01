Refereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $173.56 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $173.56 million and approximately $102.56 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.09 or 0.00640380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

