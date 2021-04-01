Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REG opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 210.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

