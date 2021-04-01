REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down to $33.65

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $32.25. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 8,781 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,331. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,998,000 after acquiring an additional 615,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 489,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,754 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

