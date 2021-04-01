REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down to $33.65

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $32.25. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 8,781 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,331. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,998,000 after acquiring an additional 615,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 489,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,754 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit