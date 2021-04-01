Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NKE stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.68. 80,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.44. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

