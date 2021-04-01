Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,534,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.93. 1,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

