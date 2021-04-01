Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 8,581 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $38.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.