Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,831 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

