Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.34. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Earnings History for Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit