Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $996.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

OBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

