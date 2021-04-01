Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,957 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

VNTR stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $493.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.