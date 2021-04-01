Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gridsum were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gridsum during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gridsum alerts:

NASDAQ GSUM opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.48. Gridsum Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.