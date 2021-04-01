Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Rating Increased to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Renishaw currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73 and a beta of 0.84. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

