Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Rating Increased to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Renishaw currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73 and a beta of 0.84. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit