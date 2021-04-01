Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Buys $1,499,897.76 in Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 26,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RCII stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 241,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

