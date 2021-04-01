Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs Sells 18,919 Shares

Apr 1st, 2021

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 484.40 ($6.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.44. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of GBX 351.50 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 488.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 516.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 518.75 ($6.78).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Comments


