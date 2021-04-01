Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFB. Raymond James increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $712.18 million, a PE ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $37,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

