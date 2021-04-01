Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.30 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.69.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $493.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.63 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,691,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.22, for a total value of $2,599,176.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

