Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Carnival Co. & (CCL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL):

3/24/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/22/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $14.00 to $16.00.

3/8/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/12/2021 – Carnival Co. & was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

NYSE CCL opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

