Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

REZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

