Retirement Group LLC Invests $306,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Natixis boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 304,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Shares of BX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

