Retirement Group LLC Invests $588,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,398. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

