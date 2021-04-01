Retirement Group LLC Makes New $691,000 Investment in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Retirement Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGHY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 1,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.