Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $820,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,070,000 after purchasing an additional 258,144 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,844,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $$50.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,650. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

