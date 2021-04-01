Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

VTI traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.42. 132,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.76 and a 200 day moving average of $190.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $121.77 and a 12-month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

