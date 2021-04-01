ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.18

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $2.28. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 873,215 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.63.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 106,450 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

