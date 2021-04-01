RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $491.94 Average PT from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $508.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

RH traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $595.63. 382,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a fifty-two week low of $84.61 and a fifty-two week high of $619.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

