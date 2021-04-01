Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BALY. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,944,993. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.12 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bally’s’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.