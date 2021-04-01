Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Matrix Service were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Matrix Service by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 279,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 167,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 131,514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 317.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

