Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of PetIQ worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,733,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

