Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,081 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

GSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

GSBC opened at $56.67 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $775.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

