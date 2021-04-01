Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 39.3% in March

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,591. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.