RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $297.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.18 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $194.99 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,254.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,099 shares of company stock worth $28,410,450. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 34.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

