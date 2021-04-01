Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Masco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 429.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Masco by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Masco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Masco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.09. 12,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

