Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 2.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 115,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.