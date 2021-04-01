Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,305 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,129,539. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

