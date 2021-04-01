Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 377,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.