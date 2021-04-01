Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,918,100 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the February 28th total of 1,220,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,979,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $277.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Roche’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,611,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 82,172 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 689,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,114,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after buying an additional 436,426 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 408,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

